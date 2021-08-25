To the editor:
How to Build a Town after a Train Wreck
My town has been hit with so many losses over the past 20 years. Loss of businesses, loss of educational systems, loss of family functions, loss, loss, loss. … Many are coming into the town to try new things and bring new things to counter the losses. Many are repurposing buildings and doing what they can to turn a crippled community into a forward-moving river haven.
However, the one thing that is missing is a positive rallying point to hang a hat on, unite over and show to the world. The town needs a mission of unity that engages all without political, economic or social chains of manipulation.
On one of the buildings there is a painting of a train wreck that happened in the area more than 100 years ago. This wreck of Old 97 is one of the few landmarks of this city. Not much else. Just think: “A city that is defined by the memory of a train wreck!” How inspiring is this for anybody?
However, if this train wreck can be the inspiration to get up, dust off and build anew, then everyone in the world will want to come see, how a train-wrecked city rebuilt into a thriving community of connectivity with trains of life coming in and out year after year.
Berlin did it. Hamburg did it. Rotterdam, Chicago and Atlanta did it. They cleaned up their wrecks, and they united to rebuild. And in each of these communities, there is something special.
There is a place of miniature trains, a social location where children of all ages can come, look, engage, enjoy. “Choo, Choo!” Therefore, I propose to this little train wreck of a town the following:
- Go downtown and create a miniature train recreational and educational center in the old “Schewel’s Building.” Create an engaging community project that allows for citizens to participate. Watch families fix, paint, build, discuss, share, laugh, enjoy working together to build a miniature train community.
- There could be model-building classes, model-building showcases, remote-control events, tourist attractive activities, business to sell toys and trinkets and historical collections. The masses will come.
- A riverfront miniature golf/driving range that allows families to go play putt-putt and hit biodegradable balls into the river will be the first of its kind in the world.
- A book, art, café location to just sit and chill, talk, paint and sing while shoppers walk up and down the streets to find memories to take home (Paris in Southside Virginia).
- Food establishments will maintain their service for the increase in visitors while new food trucks come to join the daily activities. People will come from all over to see and participate in this new "Field of Dreams and Streams." (Been there, too!)
So many other social and economic activities will follow because it is good, positive, wholesome, and fun.