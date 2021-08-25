To the editor:

How to Build a Town after a Train Wreck

My town has been hit with so many losses over the past 20 years. Loss of businesses, loss of educational systems, loss of family functions, loss, loss, loss. … Many are coming into the town to try new things and bring new things to counter the losses. Many are repurposing buildings and doing what they can to turn a crippled community into a forward-moving river haven.

However, the one thing that is missing is a positive rallying point to hang a hat on, unite over and show to the world. The town needs a mission of unity that engages all without political, economic or social chains of manipulation.

On one of the buildings there is a painting of a train wreck that happened in the area more than 100 years ago. This wreck of Old 97 is one of the few landmarks of this city. Not much else. Just think: “A city that is defined by the memory of a train wreck!” How inspiring is this for anybody?

However, if this train wreck can be the inspiration to get up, dust off and build anew, then everyone in the world will want to come see, how a train-wrecked city rebuilt into a thriving community of connectivity with trains of life coming in and out year after year.