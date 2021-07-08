If McAuliffe wins, look out for education

This is an exceedingly strange July 4th holiday, both exhilarating and scary. The exhilaration stems, of course, from the liberation from COVID-19 that a majority of Americans are feeling. The statistics are startling and impressive. As of June 30, 54% of all Americans, including those under 18, had received at least one shot, and 46% were fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. ...