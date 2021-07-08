 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If McAuliffe wins, look out for education
0 Comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If McAuliffe wins, look out for education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

Terry McAuliffe is back to feed at the trough. You know the New Yorker loves the country bumpkins (which is what he thinks we are).

If McAuliffe makes it to the governor's mansion, critical race theory will rule Virginia. You will have to decide how to save your children. If you can’t be bothered, you will deal with a mentally scared child who hates you because of your skin color (hates the country also). They will be sucking on their lattes. 

Then you can spend money and send them off to college to finish them off. We are about to be hit with a proposal for a 1-cent increase in sales tax for education. What education? Indoctrination.

HELEN GOODRICH, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For July 4th, progress against COVID-19 offers hope and warnings about the future
Letters

For July 4th, progress against COVID-19 offers hope and warnings about the future

  • Updated

This is an exceedingly strange July 4th holiday, both exhilarating and scary. The exhilaration stems, of course, from the liberation from COVID-19 that a majority of Americans are feeling. The statistics are startling and impressive. As of June 30, 54% of all Americans, including those under 18, had received at least one shot, and 46% were fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert