 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If virus came from lab, what should we do?
0 Comments
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If virus came from lab, what should we do?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

News flash! The COVID-19 virus genome might contain artificial gene sequences that are not found in nature but were made and used in laboratories to study gain of function. That supports the idea that the virus did not come from nature.

At first Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization and the Chinese government and our own government told us

the virus was transmitted to humans from a bat or other animal.

If the virus came from an animal, there would be lots of sick animals.

So if the coronavirus were found not to have come from nature and was created in a lab,  what do we do about it?

There is talk of putting a very high tariff on all things coming out of China, but that cost would only be passed on to us the consumers. That is not punishment. I say stop educating their student in our schools and pull our business out of China.

That will give us our jobs back and a better economy with more influence over them. It will make things more expensive, but that will happen either way, at least this way we have something to gain out of it while teaching the Chinese government a lesson.

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR., Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Today's progressive propaganda

History will challenge us to identify another human being as venomously hated as Donald Trump is hated by progressives. Only two come to mind …

Letters

The contradictions of the moment

I don’t mean to be a stick in the mud; I really value people’s insight. All I’m saying is that our thought processes need to be, to the best o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert