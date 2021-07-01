If virus came from lab, what should we do?

To the editor:

News flash! The COVID-19 virus genome might contain artificial gene sequences that are not found in nature but were made and used in laboratories to study gain of function. That supports the idea that the virus did not come from nature.

At first Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization and the Chinese government and our own government told us

the virus was transmitted to humans from a bat or other animal.

If the virus came from an animal, there would be lots of sick animals.

So if the coronavirus were found not to have come from nature and was created in a lab, what do we do about it?

There is talk of putting a very high tariff on all things coming out of China, but that cost would only be passed on to us the consumers. That is not punishment. I say stop educating their student in our schools and pull our business out of China.

That will give us our jobs back and a better economy with more influence over them. It will make things more expensive, but that will happen either way, at least this way we have something to gain out of it while teaching the Chinese government a lesson.

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR., Danville