Immunizations are important to protect you

If a researcher were to sit down at the end of 2021 and tabulate and record the number of times individual key words were mentioned over the course of the year, “vaccine” would surely be near the top. The advent of COVID-19 vaccines and the key role they have played in slowing the spread of the virus and helping us get closer to pandemic’s end has not only been at the forefront of global discourse but has also served as a reminder of how effective vaccination — or immunization, as it is also known — can be in protecting us from a number of illnesses both mild and severe.

Of all the things we have learned throughout this historic time, the one fact that perhaps can have the farthest-reaching impact for each of us individually and collectively is that our health means everything. We have been reminded of how fragile our health can be and how essential it is to do all that we can to protect it, so that we can enjoy the things we love and take advantage of all that life has to offer.