Is tax cut pitch too good to be true?

Remember Jim Gilmore? He rode a promise to end car taxes all the way to the governor’s mansion. By the end of his term, Virginia was suffering through a budget crisis that took years to correct. And after all that, we are still paying car taxes, aren’t we?

We all get offers daily that are too good to be true, and we reject them almost without thinking. Yet when someone promises to cut our taxes, we seem amazingly gullible. Often tax cuts are offset or exceeded by cuts to education, fire and police protection and public works. Most Virginians have real “skin in the game” when it comes to public services and programs. This is in stark contrast to the super-wealthy who are financially independent, to say the least, and who benefit infinitely more from tax cuts.

It is routine for Republican candidates to run on a promise of cutting taxes; so when Glenn Youngkin makes tax reduction the centerpiece of his campaign, it comes as no surprise. But remember the Gilmore years and the damage done to Virginia’s economy. We should ask ourselves if Youngkin’s pitch is also too good to be true.

KURT MERCHANT, Martinsville