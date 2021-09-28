It's not just Biden who is to blame

Right wing media, Republicans, and even some Democrats are trying to blame our president, Joe Biden, for the catastrophe in Afghanistan, the crisis at our Southern border, rising fuel prices, rising food prices and the renewed reliance on OPEC for our energy needs. These are not the results of President Joe Biden’s policies; these are the results of the policies of the Democratic Party.
No Democrat politician has spoken against these policies. In coming elections, if you vote for Biden, Kaine, Warner, McAuliffe, Deitz, or any other politician with a (D) after their name, all the way down to dogcatcher, then you are voting for the policies that have caused these problems.
BILL LAWRENCE, Danville