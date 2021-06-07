It's time for all of us to come together

To the editor:

It is time to begin the healing of our cultural wounds. Some of our fellow Americans have let their imaginations and feelings take them to dark places. They have fallen from grace and threaten the prosperity and security of our country. It is a dangerous time.

Lies told have misled and fed angry emotions of our fellow citizens. Trump continues to spread the Big Lie like a disease to those who are gullible and disaffected. The election is over! Biden won by over 6 million votes. There was no voter fraud. It is hard to believe that there would be so much lack of confidence in our voting system.

The Huge Lie continues to consume those who don’t really appreciate the Democracy and freedoms that we enjoy in this country. Let me assure those who have fallen from grace that there is no plan to turn this country into a socialist or totalitarian government. That will never happen.

It is wrong to believe that your fellow Americans are the enemy. We, as a country, have external enemies that will take advantage of our internal turmoil. The Russians and Chinese are already taking advantage of the conflicts and lack of governance. This weakens our national security.