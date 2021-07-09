Keep the dam and expand awareness

To the editor:
Here we go again! Dams are bad. Dams kill people. Just like other inanimate objects — they don’t kill people. Ignorance kills people.
The fatalities that have happened on the Dan River are tragic. Those families will be impacted forever, but removing a dam is not the answer.
Dams are a part of the history of Danville. They make a beautiful backdrop to a peaceful walk on the river walk trail. Why take that away?
The previous study estimated $100,000 to $250,000 to remove the dam. A City Council member stated, “How do you put a figure on human life?” The answer is you can’t, but you can educate.
Oh sure, you can pay money, have something removed and never think of it again. Or you can save the majority of that money on the things this city needs (like preventing Riverside Drive and the newly expected waterpark from most likely flooding) and the rest of the money put towards education on life jackets and placing visible signs that a dam is ahead.
Educate people on boating safety and knowing the area before getting in. Of course, this would require someone’s time, and some city leaders seem too often to be too busy to spend time bettering and educating constituents, listening to what we Danvillians want and would like to see for our city. Except at election time.
How about a billboard regarding life jackets? Parks and recreation offers classes, which is wonderful, but the advertising doesn’t reach everyone. Talk about it in schools, have visuals at downtown activities, radio ads, etc.
All are less costly than removing the dam. In the end, people still will make their own choices, and we have to pray they make the best one. But please do not punish the city’s history for their actions.
FAITH HYLER, Danville