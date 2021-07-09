Keep the dam and expand awareness

To the editor:

Here we go again! Dams are bad. Dams kill people. Just like other inanimate objects — they don’t kill people. Ignorance kills people.

The fatalities that have happened on the Dan River are tragic. Those families will be impacted forever, but removing a dam is not the answer.

Dams are a part of the history of Danville. They make a beautiful backdrop to a peaceful walk on the river walk trail. Why take that away?

The previous study estimated $100,000 to $250,000 to remove the dam. A City Council member stated, “How do you put a figure on human life?” The answer is you can’t, but you can educate.

Oh sure, you can pay money, have something removed and never think of it again. Or you can save the majority of that money on the things this city needs (like preventing Riverside Drive and the newly expected waterpark from most likely flooding) and the rest of the money put towards education on life jackets and placing visible signs that a dam is ahead.