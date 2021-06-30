Korean War may portend our future

To the Editor:

June 25,1950, was the start of the Korean War, "The Forgotten War." Let's look at what we heard then:

Lie No. 1: We will not defend the South Koreans (Truman Administration).

Lie No. 2: We will be home by Christmas. This was true -- three years later, after 53,000 deaths.

Lie No. 3: The Chinese will not come in.

You couldn't believe the Democrats back then as well as now. This was a war to keep the communists from coming here. Wrong again.

I may be wrong, but if America doesn't have a come-to-Jesus awakening, we are in for a hard life ahead. We have a president who has let the country down with some of his decisions and his show of weakness.

I am a veterans of the Korean War, and I hate to see the 53,000 to have died in vane.

So don't believe the Dems' line of garbage.

GARLAND SLAYTON, Danville