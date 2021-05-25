Let's dip into local money for a real pool

To the editor:

With the casino money and presumably a tide of grant money available from the latest COVID stimulus bill ("The American Rescue Plan"), I propose that Danville and/or Pittsylvania County (perhaps in concert with Caswell County, N.C.) purchase or build an indoor swimming pool. Like other cities, it can be a combination children's mini-water park and pool for serious swimming. Danville is sorely lacking a suitable place to swim.

Some may immediately think of the YMCA, but the management there has essentially turned that pool into a large hot tub, good for rehab, perhaps, or "water aerobics," a low-demand, mild exercise. They've set the temperature so high that it discourages vigorous lap swimming and otherwise made the pool inhospitable to swimmers.

Now nearly all the expert swimmers in Danville travel to Hargrave, in Chatham, and pay extra rather than be slowed down in the Y's water or find themselves barred from entering the pool for some arbitrary reason. The YMCA management has been unresponsive to the needs of swimmers to the point that now their pool is often unused in the afternoons, and they close it down completely in some evenings due to low demand.