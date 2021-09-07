Let's not mess up getting people out

Let’s hope they don’t mess this up.

How to get out of Kabul.

The last plane waits ready to go but empty.

The gates to the airport are closed and locked.

Teargas is set off, buying time for the troops to get in Humvees and race to the plane with armed drones and Super Hornets circling overhead, under close air support control on the ground.

Anyone who breaks through and gets on the air field would most likely be friendly, as any of the bad guys who were intent on infiltrating would have done so days earlier.

We may even have another jet waiting to take the last of whoever gets to the plane. The F18s should lay down a line of napalm to keep any additional people back as the aircraft start to roll.

It can be done. Let’s hope they don’t mess it up.

HARVEY O. MINNICK JR., Danville