Let's suspend these dangerous trucks

After having noticed several pickup trucks in the area that appear to be suffering from an automotive identity crisis due to being forced into a ridiculous and contradictory suspension situation by their owners, I felt compelled to comment.

My first thought was what an idiotic and crazy idea it is to modify and drive a truck that has been lowered in the rear and lifted in the front. Secondly, and most importantly, this is obviously a very dangerous way to operate a vehicle on public roads.

It would appear that the driver will certainly have trouble seeing over the hood to observe what’s in the road ahead, especially if something, or someone suddenly enters the vehicle’s path unexpectedly. Another concern that comes to mind is how this extreme modification to the trucks suspension components may adversely effect the handling if an abrupt defensive maneuver needs to be made to avoid an accident.

Another important point is where are the headlights aligned to point? Upward to light the sky? Always on the road and adjusted correctly? Or above the road and into oncoming traffic, blinding other drivers? This could lead to another very dangerous driving scenario indeed.