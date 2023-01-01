Letter: A boatload of add-ons

$1,700,000,000,000.00 That’s a lot of money. And that is how much the Democrats in Congress want to spend this time around in their 4,000-page omnibus bill that had to be passed in two days or the government would have shut down. Only two days to read and consider it? That is an insult.

Any and everyone who voted to pass this bill is guilty of gross misconduct and negligence and dereliction of duty and should be brought up on charges. There is no way this bill can be read or studied and it should be unthinkable for any member of congress to vote on something he has not read and understands.

There is no way you can convince me that they're not hiding a boatload of add-ons in this bill that would not pass on their own merit.

The conduct of this Congress has been nothing short of despicable.

Harvey. O. Minnick, Danville