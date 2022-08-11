Letter: A caring pharmacist

It was with dismay and shock that I, along with the remainder of Danville, learned the pharmacist and owner of Piedmont Infusion, Jacob Patterson was accused of falsifying Medicare and Medicaid records and presenting charges, when he supposedly had not provided a service.

I'm sorry, but the Jake Patterson I know would NOT do that! I opened a local home health agency in 1998 for its owner and when the need arose, I always called on Jake for all of my IV antibiotic and IV therapy needs. He was just going out on his own and starting his business. You could not find a kinder, more compassionate and caring individual than Jake. He made sure I had everything I needed for my patients. I called on him exclusively for our IV infusion needs when our patients condition called for his expertise.

He was kind enough to refer patients to our agency when he knew of someone who needed home health services. Together we helped build the respective businesses.

I have heard nothing but good things about Piedmont since its inception.

These "allegations" are wrong. They just have to be. There has been a mistake. They are made up in the mind of the individual who the radio is calling a "whistleblower."

This person is nothing but a disgruntled employee, in my opinion.

All I know is the kind, caring pharmacist by the name of Jacob Patterson could not and would not have done what he is being accused of.

I have faith in him and consider him my friend.

Billie Wyatt, RN, BSN, Danville