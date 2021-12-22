Letter: A Christmas miracle

To the editor:

Hello, my name is Faye Brandon, and recently my daughter unselfishly gave her cousin a gift of life for Christmas.

This is an amazing story of true heroism, bravery and unselfishness as my daughter adamantly volunteered to give her first cousin, who has always been more of a brother to her than a cousin, one of her own kidneys. A little less than a year ago, my nephew, Shaun, a 42-year-old veteran was left to live a permanent life of 10 hours of day dialysis, seven days a week, and wear a catheter while working fulltime.

My daughter, Sabrina, who is also a veteran and suffers a significant hearing loss, would not consider anyone else to be tested as a kidney candidate for her cousin, Shaun. Sabrina was thoroughly counseled and made aware she would not receive any benefits or accolades as a kidney donor. Well, turns out Sabrina was a 100% perfect match for her cousin. A true miracle! Statistics reveal roughly only 25% of siblings are a perfect match.

At 8 a.m., I watched as Sabrina — peacefully and without hesitation — went into surgery and successfully had her kidney removed. Meanwhile, Shaun, her cousin went into surgery at 10:13 a.m. to receive his new kidney and his body immediately accepted his new kidney! I call this a true Christmas miracle!

Ironically due to hospital policies and visiting hours I was not able to be with Sabrina until 4:40 p.m. that day and at that time she only learned of the success of her gift to her cousin. I was fortunate to witness such a moment of peacefulness and tranquility from her that was breathtaking as she quietly closed her eyes to rest. Additionally, I later learned that day Shaun's body not only immediately accepted his new kidney, he also physically and mentally obtained renewed strength and confidence after his surgery. As success of the transplant may add an additional 20-35 years to a recipient's life.

I pray you please share this amazing story to make others aware of the true gift of life: being a donor gives others a second chance at life or a better quality of life for those who suffer with kidney diseases.

Faye Brandon, Danville