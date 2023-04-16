In school, I revered the lives of Rosa Parks, Medgar Evers, Fannie Lou Hamer and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Regrettably, I never had the opportunity to meet these individuals. During my senior year at Averett University, however, I was granted the opportunity to meet Apostle Lawrence G. Campbell. As part of a research project, I interviewed him on his participation in the Danville civil rights movement.

During the interview, I first learned of the many unsung participants and events of the movement. I discovered that Campbell was one of the leaders of a protest at Danville’s “all-white” Confederate library as early as 1960 and that, in 1963, he joined other local ministers in founding the Danville Christian Progressive Association which led the bulk of the local demonstrations and drew the participation of national civil rights organizations including the SCLC, the Student Nonviolent Coordination Committee (SNCC) and Congress on Racial Equality (CORE).

Additionally, I learned that he was one of five persons arrested during a demonstration in which he marched into City Hall to the city manager's office on June 5, 1963, of “Bloody Monday” on June 10, 1963, and that he had been removed from the courthouse and thrown down the front stairs of the building for refusing to sit in the court’s segregated colored section. For his participation in the movement, Campbell was convicted under a state law originally passed after Nat Turner’s rebellion and received the most severe sentence of Danville demonstrators which included 250 imprisonment and a $2,500 fine. His conviction was reversed on appeal during the next decade.

That interview with Campbell taught me more than I had learned in school on the movement and was the impetus for my choice to attend law school and to practice civil rights law thereafter. While attending law school, he generously accepted my invitation to visit Duke and delivered a highly applauded speech on the Danville civil rights movement to students on campus. (See https://youtu.be/dkBh88Zig2A)

When I graduated from law school and divinity school, he delivered another stellar message as the keynote speaker for my graduation dinner. I will never forget having lunch with him, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., Tommy Bennett and a few other local leaders at the Bibleway Cathedral shortly before President Obama was first elected. He remained an adviser and never charged me anything for his speaking visits or services.

To be clear, his legacy extends far beyond the civil rights movement. In 1988, Campbell was appointed to the Danville School Board, and became the first Black chairman of the school board. Among a host of other accomplishments, too many to list, he served as the presiding bishop and chief apostle of The International Bible Way Church of Jesus Christ, Inc. — an organization of more than 1,000 churches — from 1998 to 2006, where he began the process of ordaining women to the office of elder during his leadership.

For more than half a century, he remained the leading voice in Danville for the upward mobility of all people and a bulwark for launching black political participation and the election of progressive candidates of all colors to office.

His book "1963: A Turning Point in Civil Rights" impressively enshrines the events of the Danville civil rights movement, and I have been working on a Wikipedia page on him for several months and hope to unveil it in the next few months.

In describing segregation in the South, Campbell would often say that Blacks were segregated from the “womb to the tomb.” Campbell was born under segregation, but, before he passed away, segregation was dead — and he had been an accomplice in its death.

America owes a debt to the legacy of Apostle Lawrence G. Campbell. As with Parks, Evers, Hamer and King, our society seemingly never sees how tall our giants stand upon the earth until their bodies are buried beneath us. Their soul, and their legacy, will forever live with and above us.

Torrey Dixon, special deputy to Attorney General in Raleigh, North Carolina