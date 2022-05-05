Letter: A job well done

To the editor:

I’d like to take this opportunity to commend the City of Danville Public Works Department for a job well done.

Working with public works, specifically, director Richard Drazenovich, city engineer Brian Dunevant and chief engineer Chris Franks has been a great pleasure.

The department assisted me and others with street lighting and a bridge reconstruction for the great benefit of the city and community.

Everyone I interacted with exuded professionalism and performed their tasks timely and diligently. It was refreshing to work with such great representatives of the city and in a time when people are so quick to pass harsh criticism I am here to give my highest praise for a job well done!

Kalil Khan, Danville