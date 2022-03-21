Letter: A question of blackmail

To the editor:

Blackmail? Too quick to discredit?

Because so few members of our Congress have mentioned the need to apply the 25th Amendment to our severely compromised president, perhaps we need another amendment, the 29th, that would provide ordinary citizens a means of probing and making use, for the sake of prosecution, of evidence against elected federal officials that our government has chosen to ignore.

It would be tantamount to adding another dimension to FOIA, the Freedom of Information Act. In this case, I’m referring to the inexplicably muffled Biden laptop. I’m sure you know the one I’m thinking of. Why is it relevant? Especially now, the connections discussed in the laptop regarding the Biden family and Ukraine deserve close scrutiny. That’s not to say that the Zelenskyy regime has anything to fear regarding laptop revelations.

What does concern me relates to Joe Biden and the Russian-Ukrainian stooges who may have been among the participants who shared in and distributed Burisma largesse. Actually, one of the yet to be proved or discredited “facts” about the laptop embarrassment relates to a third Biden laptop that happens to be in the possession of “Russians” by a man who should know. That man is the president’s cohort and son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden claimed Russians stole another one of his laptops for blackmail while he was close to overdosing in a Las Vegas hotel room. Just suppose there’s a pinch of truth to Hunter’s claim. That would mean that Prez Joe is susceptible to being blackmailed if he misbehaves. At least one outspoken House member, the formidable and fearless Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, thinks so.

Of course, Rep. Greene has been discredited for making the claim the Biden is being blackmailed. Now that Biden is tripping over himself to prevent Poland’s donation of outdated Migs to Ukraine, it may be time to take a closer look at what the fearless and uncompromised Greene has contended.

Barry Koplen, Danville