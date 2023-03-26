On Feb. 23, Jim Scearce, the brother of Westover Supervisor Ron Scearce, filed a lawsuit in the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court against the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, which included suing his own brother and myself individually.

The allegation was that I had conducted an illegal meeting with then Supervisor Darrell Dalton in violation of Virginia’s Open Meeting Law regarding the possibility of naming a future jail in honor of the late Sheriff Taylor E. McGregor Sr. He was seeking an injunction against the board and a civil judgment against me individually in the amount of $2,000, as well as an award for his attorney fees.

On March 3, a hearing was held in the Circuit Court. Before I could present any evidence to prove that no illegal meeting was ever held, the suit was dismissed. As the late Paul Harvey would say, “Now here’s the rest of the story.”

At no time was any illegal meeting held. Prior to our monthly agenda meeting, I had a telephone call with then Supervisor Darrell Dalton, who stated that he would support the naming of a future jail in honor of the late sheriff. Current Sheriff Mike Taylor stated that he was in support of this possibility. This item was then vetted by County Attorney Vaden Hunt and placed on the agenda for my colleagues. This matter was also posted on the county website for public review. Prior to the board meeting on Dec. 20 no board member contacted me or spoke out in opposition. I might add that two years prior, then Chairman Bob Warren, spoke in favor of such a possibility, yet during the meeting in December, he wanted this issue to go before the naming committee. The entire board would eventually have to consider the matter and make the decision, sending it to the new naming committee was not necessary.

It was during this exchange that I made a spontaneous statement, which has since been distorted and misconstrued by Jim Scearce. To Supervisor Warren’s comment regarding having this go before the naming committee, I responded, “it’s already been there.” My harmless statement was referring to my telephone conversation with Supervisor Dalton and my prior conversation with Supervisor Warren. That innocent statement was the crux of this false and slanderous lawsuit.

This suit had nothing to do with an illegal meeting. Many in positions of power knew that no such meeting was ever held including the Scearce brothers. The powers to be could have stopped this suit of nonsense but chose not to. Simply put, this is just another malicious, political attack based on revenge and retaliation driven by hate.

At a later date, I will renew this effort for I know of no one more worthy of having a county facility named after them other than the late Sheriff Taylor E. McGregor Sr. I am just saddened that the memory of the late Sheriff McGregor has been politicized, causing undo pain to his family, and embarrassing our county.

Vic Ingram, member of Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors representing the Tunstall District