Letter: A tribute to a dear friend

To the editor:

I am writing on behalf of the board of the Future of the Piedmont Foundation to pay tribute to our dear friend, colleague and fellow board member Linwood Wright.

A native of Ruffin, North Carolina, Linwood lived and worked in Danville for 65 years. During that entire time, he was one who believed in giving back to his community. Active as a leader in business, church, government, and community and civic affairs, he will be remembered for his service and leadership with so many organizations and groups, including councilman, vice mayor and mayor of Danville, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research and chairman of the Board of the Future of the Piedmont Foundation.

Upon his retirement as corporate vice president of Dan River, Inc. (after 48 years of service), Linwood chose continued community service over retirement and was a valued public and governmental affairs consultant in economic development for the city of Danville until his recent death.

The city and the entire region have benefited greatly from his experience, wisdom and service. He will be greatly missed, but his many contributions and accomplishments will long be remembered.