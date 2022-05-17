Letter: Abortion and math

Abortion and math To the editor:

What is the monetary value of a human unit? According to several governmental accounting departments, a “human unit” born into citenzry of the USA is valued at $10 million.

Every child, born in the USA, is put on the government’s ledger sheet of assets as a $10 million addition to the bottomline of the economy.

Therefore, the rule of mathematical logic clearly defines the answer against abortion of any kind with the simple if/then statement: If a country increases its financial bottomline at a $10 million clip for every child born within the USA, then the power of this country is diminished significantly when an abortion takes place.

It is not a function of religion connection with the great God of the country.

It is not a cultural bias of one race over another.

It is not a governmental right or responsibility.

It is not a man’s will over a female’s will.

It is a matter of business. The kingdom of any country always needs power over its adversaries. The more people in the kingdom, the more power the kingdom has. It is a historic fact of life that has been monetized to be justified. $10 million per birth! Just think about it and it all makes perfect sense.

Why mothers are paid to have babies.

Why politicians spit pro-life rhetoric to add more voters to their power-hungry districts.

Why religious “my God is better than your God” orators want to protect new life.

Why social programs are funded and funded and funded.

Why manipulating men and women of power choose new life over the life of a mother.

Power baby, power. It is all about the manipulation and control of the masses to maintain power.

With regards to the mathematical ways of war, the value of a baby and the value of a woman having the baby is favored toward the unborn. There are three unequal variables in this mathematical equation. The older female who is producing a baby, the new human unit that may be a male and the new human unit that may be a female. If the new human unit is a male, it is listed as a powerful unit of war. If a new human unit is a female, it is listed as a young flexible functional unit of war, while the female that produced the new human unit is valued as a depreciated unit of war. Therefore, the value of existence is highest for the newborn male, followed by the newborn female, followed by the depreciated female.

Historically speaking with regards to power, the spiritual connection between a female human and the Natural Creator became a real concern for the control of power when the female units of a country wielded more control of the financial ledger than owned by the male units. The ability to choose what happens to one’s body and the ownership of free will to accept or reject the natural process within the kingdom of the modern human condition clearly became a debated issue as financial power within the kingdom became challenged by the reproducing human units. Thus proving another mathematical algebraic variable. Controlling the power of the kingdom changes with ownership. Similar to the variables of change made in education with the teaching of math. However, two mathematical constants will never ever change within the pure honest discipline of math: (1) one plus one will always be two and (2) human feelings, emotions, respect, honor, godliness have no place in the mathematical equation of human power accounting. Abortion is just a matter of mathematical business.

Frank H. Fulton, Danville