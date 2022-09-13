Letter: Agreeing with Good

Agreeing with Good

Much to my surprise I have found two points on which I agree with Rep. “Nay” Good.

He called the search of Mar-a-Lago “unprecedented” and “very scary and very concerning.” I agree!

What is unprecedented is a former president walking off with thousands of documents to which he has no right to possess. What is very scary and very concerning is the number of elected enabling sycophants who do not have the courage to say “You have done wrong. Make it right.”

Next, Rep. Good says that God has put fossil fuels in the ground for us to use. I agree! God also gave us wind and solar energy, and the ability to think of new, better ways to do things.

God also gave us clear instructions that the world is God’s, and we are merely caretakers. We are not free to abuse, pollute and deplete as we see fit.

May I add, tangentially, that nowhere in my Bible does God give us the right to bear arms; that is strictly a man-created concept. There is some conversation, though, about beating swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks.

Peter Howard, Danville