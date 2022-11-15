Letter: Americans missing Trump. Americans wonder

Undeterred by facts and never missing opportunity to prove incompetence, Joe "Big-Guy" Biden and Democrats begged Saudi Arabia to wait until after midterm elections to make its announcement of less oil production to its OPEC+ December meeting. Asking a foreign country to intentionally interfere in U.S. elections was an impeachable offense when Trump was president.

Pathological liar Joe "Big-Guy" Biden squandered political credibility after defeating Trump. He fell prey to far left special interests and Democrat hyper-partisanship. Biden took up Obama’s racist orthodoxy and expanded it to silence opponents. Racism is abhorrent, yet still prominent in the Democrat party. If you disagree with Democrats, they accuse you of being exactly who they are.

Between ice cream and pudding breaks, Biden has given us a recession, a divided country, 40-year high inflation, high gas prices, uncontrolled spending, censored free speech, crumbling 401-k’s, defunded police, increased crime, southern border invasion, energy stupidity, depleted oil reserves, weaker military, resurrecting Iran’s nuclear weapons, free crack pipes, new genders, racist bridges, food shortages, booming cartels, record fentanyl overdoses, re-armed Taliban, higher taxes, vaccine mandates, welfare expansion and potential nuclear war in Europe.

Biden accomplishments include Americans appreciation for mixing bulk ramen, increasing Ukrainian politicians’ wealth during war and 1,000% increase in Americans missing Trump.

Americans wonder if Biden has always been this stupid. The answer is yes.

I have two words for President "Big-Guy" Biden, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County