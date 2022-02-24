 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Another fan of newspaper

To the editor:

Another Dinosaur Reader is writing to you.

I, too, really look forward to reading my paper while having my breakfast. The newspaper can affect our lives.

My father read the news and especially the comics every morning. In the 1930s and 1940s the “Register” printed a comic strip entitled “Boots and Her Buddies.” At birth I was named after my two grandmothers. This caused a debate as “what should we call her?” My father decided to call me “Boots.” It immediately caught on to everyone.

I am now 87 years-old and I am still called “Boots” by my family and friends. Let’s keep the printed page!

Estelle Brooks Stroud, Keeling 

