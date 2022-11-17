Letter: Appreciation for Barksdale

Unfortunately, in every level of politics today, it becomes increasingly impossible to find that ideal public servant who fulfills the role in the manner it should be performed. Mr. Jesse Barksdale’s level of county engagement and overall performance went far beyond the norms and far exceeded expectations of an ordinary elected official.

Most importantly, he took his job of representing the Banister District very seriously. From such personal qualities as his appearance, manner and bearing, thoughtfulness, his “being here now” mentality, his desire to improve his hometown and see it prosper, to the simple professional courtesy of returning constituents’ phone calls, Mr. Barksdale gave Pittsylvania County all he possibly could for more than two terms.

Mr. Barksdale listened to our concerns and followed up with us regardless of the final resolution. In addition, he was heavily involved in community affairs and activities.

While he was the official representative for the Banister District, Mr. Barksdale is well-known and highly respected by residents across Pittsylvania County. Anyone who walked into a room filled with hundreds of people and spotted Mr. Barksdale would immediately recognize him as a leader.

I believe I speak for residents of our county in expressing our sincere appreciation to Mr. Barksdale for all the outstanding work he did to improve our county. We wish only the best for him and his family.

Anita Royston, president, Pittsylvania County NAACP