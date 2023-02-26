The Bible says if we sin, God will punish us with droughts and floods and pestilence and disease.

In the end of time the four horsemen of the apocalypse (conquest, war, famine and death) shall ride forth across the Earth. This belief is based on a 2,000-year-old book; this belief is not supported by real scientific evidence (observations matching predictions). This belief is based on faith.

“Climate scientists” say if we use fossil fuels, “climate change” will punish us with droughts and floods and pestilence and disease. In the end of time the four horsemen of the climate apocalypse (famine, extreme weather, conflict and disease) shall ride forth across the Earth. This belief is based on a 2-year-old computer program; this belief is not supported by real scientific evidence (observations matching predictions). This belief is based on faith.

So, as you can see, we all have our religion; some people just don’t want to admit it.

Bill Lawrence, Danville