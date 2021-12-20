 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Beware dangers of omicron

  • 0

To the editor:

With influenza and COVID cases rising in Virginia and potential surges of both delta and omicron COVID-19 variants (New York and New Jersey omicron cases are already 13% of total), be sure to wear a mask as the new omicron variant of coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly.

The symptoms of omicron typically have: (1) no cough and (2) no fever. Usual symptoms include: (3) arthralgias, (4) headaches, (5) neck pain, (6) back pain, (7) pneumonia and (8) in general, no appetite. It has at least the toxicity and mortality rate of the delta variant (and, with its multiple spike protein mutations, the ability to re-infect those who have had delta and those who are not fully vaccinated).

It appears to be more transmissible and may take less time for the disease to become more severe, sometimes without obvious symptoms. The strain does not reside in the nasopharynx; it directly affects the lungs and may be less sensitive to diagnosis by nasal swab testing, sometimes diagnosed only by CXR or serum testing.

People are also reading…

So be careful, avoid crowded places, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters, wear a proper mask and wash your hands often, even when everyone is asymptomatic.

Obtain influenza and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as recommended for best protection and to help curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael G. Waters, MD, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Beware of idols of the heart

How did the event called Christmas ever get so out of control? It's only a tradition started by man hundreds of years after Christ ascended back to heaven.

Letter: Tired of being lied to

Unlike most of you, I am retired and was able to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on TV. I saw the video evidence and heard the testimony. It is clear that CNN and all of their like-minded allies in the media are guilty of distorting the news and promoting a false narrative.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert