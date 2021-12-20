Letter: Beware dangers of omicron

To the editor:

With influenza and COVID cases rising in Virginia and potential surges of both delta and omicron COVID-19 variants (New York and New Jersey omicron cases are already 13% of total), be sure to wear a mask as the new omicron variant of coronavirus is different, deadly and not easy to detect correctly.

The symptoms of omicron typically have: (1) no cough and (2) no fever. Usual symptoms include: (3) arthralgias, (4) headaches, (5) neck pain, (6) back pain, (7) pneumonia and (8) in general, no appetite. It has at least the toxicity and mortality rate of the delta variant (and, with its multiple spike protein mutations, the ability to re-infect those who have had delta and those who are not fully vaccinated).

It appears to be more transmissible and may take less time for the disease to become more severe, sometimes without obvious symptoms. The strain does not reside in the nasopharynx; it directly affects the lungs and may be less sensitive to diagnosis by nasal swab testing, sometimes diagnosed only by CXR or serum testing.

So be careful, avoid crowded places, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters, wear a proper mask and wash your hands often, even when everyone is asymptomatic.

Obtain influenza and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters as recommended for best protection and to help curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael G. Waters, MD, Danville