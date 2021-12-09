Letter: Beware of idols of the heart

To the editor:

How did the event called Christmas ever get so out of control? It's only a tradition started by man hundreds of years after Christ ascended back to heaven.

This is the main reason this event has gotten so big: On Sept. 16 my wife and I were in one of the big box stores in Danville, and they had all of the idols of the heart in full bloom. Christmas decorations. It just starts earlier and earlier each year. Nowhere in the gospel that Christ preached did he talk about celebrating birthdays. No one today can put a day or year on when Christ was born.

The history book says it was started by the Church of England and the Catholic churches. Ask yourself this question: Did Christ ever ask his mother, "What's Santa Claus going to bring me this year?" If this event was true, would not the Apostles give us verse and chapter somewhere in God's Word?

But in the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and I Corinthians, Christ did leave us just how he wanted us to remember him. It's just a simple meal of bread and fruit from the vine.