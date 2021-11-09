Letter: Big lie is calling Jan. 6 an insurrection

I would call it a political rally that got way out of hand and was turned into a riot by a few instigators in the crowd. It could at best be called a revolt. And the point of a revolt is not to overthrow the government, but to protest it and make it change the way things are done.

President Trump called on the people to march on the capital “peacefully and patriotically.” His later call for them to “fight like hell” is always taken completely out of context as he was clearly referring to the upcoming elections in Georgia. Did he stir up the crowd? Definitely. Was that a bad idea? Definitely. But no one — not even Trump himself — truly knows his motives. We all know he is a bloviating braggart.

From the view point of the protestors, they thought — either rightly or wrongly — the results of the election had been tampered with. It is/was their right to be there and protest.

And now unlike all of the other rioters of 2020 who were never charged or released, the Jan. 6 protestors are facing federal prison and being held without bail, often in solitary. How un-American is that? Everybody else got off free and they get the book thrown at them and unconstitutional treatment just because they are Trump supporters. Sure sounds like a double standard to me.