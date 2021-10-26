Letter: Board members should be ashamed

A text taken completely out of context is now worth destroying a man’s character and his long-standing reputation in the community? And what about the text? If it was a white man, would a reference to Ronnie Milsap be equally scrutinized? Would that be construed as racist? I don’t think so.

I think what we have here is a coordinated attempt to prevent Vic Ingram, a man of long-standing honorable service to his community, from ever holding public office again in Pittsylvania County. You see, Mr. Ingram isn’t a cog that makes the good ole’ boy club of the Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors’ wheel go ‘round. I know this just from speaking with him on matters of integrity and community service, which is why he ran for public office in the first place. He genuinely cares about this area. It’s pretty obvious to anyone that knows Vic Ingram that this public attack is being compelled simply by virtue of the fact that he speaks his mind on all matters and speaks for his constituents of the Tunstall District as well as Pittsylvania County as a whole and the board won’t allow anyone to not be in lock-step with their various agendas.