Letter: Board members should be ashamed

Board should
be ashamed To the editor:
I must admit that I’ve never seen a more erroneous and egregious attack on someone’s character as the one currently being perpetrated by members of the board of supervisors of Pittsylvania County against Vic Ingram, my soon-to-be father-in-law.
A text taken completely out of context is now worth destroying a man’s character and his long-standing reputation in the community? And what about the text? If it was a white man, would a reference to Ronnie Milsap be equally scrutinized? Would that be construed as racist? I don’t think so.
I think what we have here is a coordinated attempt to prevent Vic Ingram, a man of long-standing honorable service to his community, from ever holding public office again in Pittsylvania County. You see, Mr. Ingram isn’t a cog that makes the good ole’ boy club of the Pittsylvania Board of Supervisors’ wheel go ‘round. I know this just from speaking with him on matters of integrity and community service, which is why he ran for public office in the first place. He genuinely cares about this area. It’s pretty obvious to anyone that knows Vic Ingram that this public attack is being compelled simply by virtue of the fact that he speaks his mind on all matters and speaks for his constituents of the Tunstall District as well as Pittsylvania County as a whole and the board won’t allow anyone to not be in lock-step with their various agendas.
One could certainly draw the conclusion that certain members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and Dr. Miller don’t think too highly of the social aptitude of the people of their respective districts that they would even think to promote this ridiculous and unfounded accusation to the community. A community that Vic Ingram was born in, and served honorably for decades in various capacities with no mention of any kind of racist behavior before this incident. Strange.
You see, truth can withstand scrutiny. It’s fearless. It doesn’t require consensus or coercion to make you believe it, just the courage to speak it. Conversely, the lie can’t exist without consensus or coercion. It’s frightened by scrutiny, strengthened by ignorance and propelled by fear.
As a friend and future family member of Vic Ingram, I am more than appalled at the behavior of grown adult men tasked with serving the people of Pittsylvania County, a place that I plan to call home once I retire from the U.S. Army. That’s right, I know a thing or two about equal opportunity and actual racial discrimination. I was an equal opportunity representative for three different units for almost nine years and dealt with complaints weekly, with most of them revealed to be unfounded. I didn’t deal with here-say or entertain complaints solely on the perception of one party over the other. The situation was always dealt within the totality of facts that were available to me. That’s how a reasonable person goes about his business.
I would hope that county officials and people that have long-standing relationships with Vic Ingram do the right thing and speak up on behalf of not just him, but his family as well. Neither Vic Ingram nor his family deserve to be treated in this manner, not by anyone and especially not by his own community that he’s served in for so long.
Lastly, but most importantly, the specific members of the board of supervisors of Pittsylvania County should be ashamed of themselves for doing this and owe this man and his family a public apology before this goes any further. It is crystal clear to anyone with the capacity to understand that these people want him gone and simply fabricated a reason in order to achieve it. To believe otherwise is astonishingly absurd.
Steven T. Sharples, Chatham