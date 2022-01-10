 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Boycott all forms of gambling

To the editor:

The Friday front page headline news article reports on the sad story of a man’s addiction to gambling that led to 19 robberies, and culminated in a sentence of eight years in prison.

When Danville City Council held an open meeting regarding allowing a gambling casino, I warned of this eventuality that had happened in Reno, Nevada.

Owners and employees of the types of businesses listed are undoubtedly alarmed, but prevention by voting against casino gambling is no longer possible.

Mayo Clinic has reported that the treatment of gambling addiction is harder and less successful to treat than drug addiction. The only thing that can be done now is to boycott all casino, gaming, lotto and other forms of gambling.

Victor Oberheu, MD, Danville

