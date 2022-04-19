Letter: Buckle up America

Buckle up America To the editor:

President “Big-Guy” Biden Van Winkle blames everyone for his own failures: Trump, climate change, Republicans, Joe Manchin, systemic racism, Jan. 6, racist election laws, white supremacists, Putin, Russia, guns, COVID-19, the unvaccinated, American oil companies, corporate greed and stupid Americans too dumb to see his success.

If you can’t convince them, confuse them. It’s never “Big-Guy’s” fault.

Inflation surged 7.5% to 10% under Biden, the largest increase in 40 years. Last summer, he declared inflation was “transitory.” It was good Americans were buying more goods when we could find them.

After “Big-Guy” Van Winkle pushed his $1.9 trillion stimulus through the Democrat-controlled congress, Larry Summers, top economic adviser to Obama, blasted the spending as the “least responsible” economic policy in 40 years. Ironic. 40 years. Please don’t anyone tell “Big-Guy” Van Winkle what number comes after trillion.

American workers are suffering a pay cut due to inflation and high prices. Higher wages are being outpaced by higher costs for everything. Filled your gas tank lately? Don’t believe “Big-Guy’s” economy is great because of low unemployment as he claims. Most are working two jobs.

Low unemployment with the flood of government spending means the economy is overheating. When the labor market reaches a point where each additional job added doesn’t create enough value and productivity to cover its cost, e.g., $15 minimum wage, then there’s an output gap, or slack happens. That’s usually referred to as a recession. Buckle up America.

The “Big-Guy” Biden Van Winkle gaslighting and spending needs to stop.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County