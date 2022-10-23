 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cheering then weeping

The leftists/Democrats/media have confused me again. When the Biden administration was sworn in January 2021, one of the first actions was to cancel pipelines and reduce oil production in the United States.

As the president said, “We will end fossil fuels.” The leftists/Democrats/media and 81 million voters cheered because the Biden administration was leading the fight against global warming/climate change.

Last week, OPEC+ announced they are joining the fight against global warming/climate change by reducing their oil production. OPEC is doing the exact same thing as the Biden administration: cutting oil production. Did the leftists/Democrats/media and 81 million voters cheer for OPEC? No, there was great weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth.

Why do leftists/Democrats/media and their sycophants cheer when the United States cuts oil production but then complain when OPEC does the same thing? Do you think any of those 81 million voters recognize the irony in that?

Bill Lawrence, Danville

