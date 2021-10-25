Letter: Clearing up confusion over festival invoices

To the editor:

Pittsylvania County, at the direct request of Purpose Driven Events, managed all elements of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival outside of the festival grounds beginning on Friday morning (Sept. 10). Due to the failure of Purpose Driven Events’ vendors and a lack of management between them, the county quickly procured vendors from the public and private sectors and coordinated their response. All elements of festival went much smoother once we took over.

Many executive-level county employees put their usual duties on hold to work to the sole benefit of Purpose Driven Events. In particular, Mr. Smitherman stepped out of the role of county administrator to manage many aspects of the festival in the interest of public safety and at the promoter's request. Because of this unique circumstance and for transparency, we publicized the invoices we sent.