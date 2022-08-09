Letter: Comments on two items

Lynn Scmidt calls Rep. Cori Bush in particular and activist legislators in general ineffective. They are uncompromising, which makes working with others difficult, which makes bringing home productive legislation almost impossible. I don't think anyone has accused our representative of being "activist" but the rest of the shoe certainly fits — he is proud of his animosity toward the other party, quite often votes against the majority of his own party on bipartisan legislation, and therefore has done little to advance issues which should be of concern to us, such as workforce development, broadband expansion and infrastructure repairs and enhancements. We deserve better than Good.