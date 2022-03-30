Letter: Common sense about Ukraine

Common sense

about Ukraine To the editor:

Biden planned to deter Putin by threatening sanctions, but now he says sanctions never would deter anything, so why?

The price of food was going up before the war in the Ukraine started. If 7% of the oil we use comes from Russia, why has the prices gone up so much? The price of everything has gone up since Biden took office. The war in the Ukraine is only going to make things even worse all around.

It must be remembered that Biden is a doddering old man who just happens to be the elected leader of the free world who is a double talking politician who will say what ever he thinks will help him at the time and will never own up to making any mistakes. He really doesn’t mean half of what he says, the trick is to determine which half.

The war in the Ukraine is a terrible tragedy. No MiGs or no-fly zones because of practicable military reasons. Right and wrong does not enter into it. The West will continue supplying weapons to kill Russians with because it weakens Putin. Sadly, the longer the killing goes on, the more likely the Russian people will oust Putin. This may be immoral but that is the only good outcome.

The Ukrainians may outfight the Russian army, but as long as Putin is in power, loss cannot be accepted by the Russian. Putin will have to escalate to using chemical warfare. Despite what our confused president says, the response will be even more sanctions.

Everyone except our president seems to know Communist China is not our friend and will not help us stop the fighting. They would love to see Russia and NATO go at it. They would stay out of it and be there to pick up the pieces.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville