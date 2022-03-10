 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Completion is unlikely

To the editor:

Mountain Valley Pipeline continues to mislead the public about the status of its 303-mile mainline project by pointing to miles of felled trees and pipe strung from northwestern West Virginia into Pittsylvania County. Reporters routinely repeat MVP’s oversimplified contention that the “total project work is nearly 94% complete.”

Miles don’t measure the difficulty of installing the “20 linear miles of pipe remaining.” Those 20 miles include steep slopes, karst terrain with sink holes and caves, more than 600 rivers and streams and endangered species. MVP has only completed 15% of total water crossings.

Miles don’t measure cost. The MVP mainline is billions over budget and years behind schedule.

Miles don’t measure compliance with legal requirements. The U.S. Appeals Court for the 4th Circuit recently rejected, for a second time, MVP’s permit to cross the Jefferson National Forest and MVP’s authorization under the Endangered Species Act.

Miles don’t measure time. Without needed permits, MVP cannot finish the pipeline before its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission certificate expires in October. FERC has already granted one extension and will not extend certification indefinitely.

Miles don’t measure value and risk. In recent financial statements, MVP joint venture partners lowered the value of their investment in the mainline project. Equitrans Midstream Corp. announced a $1.9 billion impairment. AltaGas announced a $211 million impairment. NextEra Energy Inc. announced a $800 million impairment — and acknowledged “a very low probability of pipeline completion.”

Miles don’t measure probability.

Without mentioning miles of pipe, NextEra has succinctly assessed the status of the MVP mainline: completion is highly unlikely.

Katie Whitehead, Chatham

