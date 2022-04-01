Letter: Completion unlikely

To the editor:

Everybody wants to pull up to the pumps, flip the lights on, turn the thermostat up or down and get good, reliable reasonably priced energy. But no one wants the pipeline, the transmission line in their backyard. I’m one of these people also.

We need to be moving toward better clean energy, but we have got to realize that’s down the road.

Meanwhile coal and petroleum is needed to help us get there.

We also need to take care of our environment. To me the safest, most reliable way to move gas and oil is through pipelines.

Most of us realize that when you build them there are consequences. Common sense tells most of us that what we are seeing now proves we must be energy efficient. To do so we need to drill, frack and complete pipe lines.

That common sense also tells us that those who have worked to stop and delay it have only caused more damage to the ecosystem and environment.

When you dig a ditch down a hill, the sooner you put the pipe in fill the ditch back up and reseed and sod it, the less damage is done.

My understanding is the Mountain Valley Pipe Line should have been finished two years ago. I wonder how much less damage would have been done if all the people that are blocking this would have left it alone and let it be completed.

After seeing gas prices go from $1.50 in Danville about a year ago to $4.15 this week and reading in this paper completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline is unlikely. I can’t help but wonder where the common sense has gone.

I’m to the point that I know 75% of the news I hear and read is based more on lies and opinions than facts. With that said, who knows what so-called facts about global warming are true, along with all the news I might add. We need leadership and right now we have none.

Lynn and F.L Reynolds, Callands