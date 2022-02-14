 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Concerned about the new scooters around Danville

To the editor:

I am concerned about the Bird Scooters. On Wednesday, there were three scooters that passed by my office on Main Street that were on the sidewalk. They were going very fast and had young riders on them (under 18). The riders did not have on any helmets.

What will happen when these riders cause an accident either vehicular or pedestrian? Who is liable for any damage that occurs?

I walk on the sidewalk with my dog (he is on a leash) and I know I would be startled if a scooter whizzed by me on the sidewalk.

Also, there were three scooters abandoned on Floyd Street blocking the sidewalk. There was one scooter left abandoned on the corner of Main and Ridge streets. Who is policing this? Is there any signage along their path warning drivers to be on the lookout for these scooters?

I know in Atlanta they had scooters and the drivers were haphazard when driving them. There were many scooters laying abandoned on the sidewalks and curbs.

Patricia Eldridge, Danville 

