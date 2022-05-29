Letter: Correct baptism

Correct baptism
To the editor:
Why would a preacher baptized small children as young as 5 years old? What type of sin did they commit at his early age? The Bible tells us in Romans 9-11, “for the children being not yet born having done any good or evil.” From Acts 8-12, “they only baptized both men and women, no children.”
Christ was 30 years old when John baptized him. Also read Ezekiel 18-20.
I was baptized when I was 10 years old. I did not have any sin and I did not know what God’s plan of salvation was. One day I found this scripture: I Corinthians 13-1, “When I was a child I spake as a child. I understood as a child, I thought as a child, but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”
I was 75 years old before I was baptized the correct way. And the sad thing about this, if I had died before I was baptized for the remission of my sins, I would have spent eternity in hell. We only sin when we get lust in our heart, James 1:14-15, the Bible doesn’t give this age but with the invention of all the smart devices on the market today, I would say it’s a lot quicker today than when I was a child. Jesus left us his plan of salvation, and we must be old enough to understand the difference between good and evil. This is his plan. We must hear the word and believe it. It’s the only true gospel, repent of all sins, confess that Christ is the son of the living God, then be baptized in water for the remission of sins, be faithful until death and we are added to the Lord’s church, Acts 2-36-47. If you have been taught that you are saved before we are baptized you have been deceived, Eph. 5-6.
Glenn C. Allen, Danville