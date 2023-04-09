Recently I have received inquiries regarding the criteria for induction into the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame.
Of particular mention was that some inductees did not reside in Pittsylvania County. Over the past eight years, many inductees did not reside in Pittsylvania County at the time of induction; however, they met the criteria of being a former or current resident of the county. Many were former residents, who have moved away from the area or are deceased; many are not from Pittsylvania County but are current residents of the county. In each case, the inductee met the criteria from the Mission Statement below. I hope this may clear up any questions that the public may have.
Mission Statement, Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame: To promote the common good, general welfare, and civic excellence of the citizens of the community by recognizing the achievement of former or current individuals or groups of Pittsylvania County who have been involved in, and/or contributed to the success of Pittsylvania County, Virginia, sports programs in county leagues, public or private school sports, college sports or professional/personal sports endeavors.
Brenda Bowman, secretary, Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame