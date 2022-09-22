Letter: Danville's overlooked history

According to Wikipedia, "History is an umbrella term comprising past events as well as the memory, discovery, collection, organization, presentation and interpretation of these events.

Past sources, such as documents, oral accounts, art and material artifacts, and ecological markers are used to connect us to the past.

Danville is full of history, but there is one area that has been looked over for its historical value. That area is Almagro. Before Almagro was annexed into the city of Danville in 1932 it was in and of itself an independent city. Almagro had its own school, hospital, cemetery, police department and professional baseball field, just to name a few of its amenities.

Almagro is in need of updated infrastructure. Updating the roads, power supply and buildings is needed for the continued operation of this valuable community.

The history of Almagro is worthy of being recognized because historically speaking, Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black cities in America dating back prior to 1883.

Now is the time to recognize this historical area. Let's not let it slip through the cracks and be recognized as a valuable asset to the City of Danville.

We, the Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity, will be asking the NAACP, SCLC, local fraternities and sororities, local churches, and city of Danville governmental offices for their support.

The Rev. Dr. Avon Keen, Danville