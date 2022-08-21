Letter: 'Deep State' is real

The corrupt "Deep State" is real. They replaced a president they didn’t like with a retired, dementia patient from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “God knows what else” is next.

"Deep State" is the corrupt regime Democrats and unelected bureaucrats, all lacking intelligent, common-sense judgement, using weaponized federal law enforcement (DOJ, FBI, Homeland Security) and IRS, under directions from former President Obama. Since King Obama, “probable cause” doesn’t exist.

There are two systems of justice in America. If you’re a conservative associated with Trump, or voted for him, the "Deep State" is coming for you.

No former president has ever had their private home raided by FBI hoping for incriminating documents. Hilary Clinton destroyed 33,000 FBI-subpoenaed emails when running for president. Did FBI raid her Chappaqua, New York, home.

The Mar-a-Lago raid most likely stems from the failed, partisan Jan. 6 investigation. Maybe Democrats will investigate why nobody watched?

Have you seen or heard anything about any “FBI investigation” into Hunter’s laptop, or he and "Big-Guy’s" millions from foreign countries? FBI Director Wray doesn’t have time for such inquiries while jetting to and from his plush Adirondack Mountains vacation estate.

The corrupt regime "Deep State" is committed to maintaining power. They don’t believe any explanation is owed to Americans. If you think they won’t do to you what they’re doing to Trump and his voters, you are just a Trump-hating fool. Good luck with that.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County