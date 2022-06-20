Letter: Deeply disturbed

To the editor:

The Florida legislature recently passed, and the governor signed, a Parental Rights in Education Law.

This law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade. The law has been met with howls of outrage from Democrats/leftists/LGBTQ+ and even the Disney Corp.

There was a time, not that long ago, if an adult talked about sex to a kindergartener or first grader, the best that could happen was for the police to find the adult before the child’s parent found the adult. Now, it is an accepted practice in some schools.

So, what is the “next step,” because with Democrats/leftists there is always a “next step”. Whether you are 60, 30, 16 or 6, the next step after “talking” about sex is “touching” or “engaging in sex.” The fact that a law is necessary prohibiting the last step before pedophilia says a lot about our education system and its priorities. T

he fact that Democrats/leftists/LGBTQ, and yes even Disney are protesting the law speaks volumes about those organizations. As a grandparent, parent and former educator, I am deeply disturbed by these protests and I find them highly offensive.

Bill Lawrence, Danville