Letter: Deliver us from the 2022 dumpster fire

To the editor:

The dumpster fire 2021 is ending. "Big-Guy" Biden set records. His COVID plan was mandating vaccines resulting in more COVID deaths than under Trump. We’re all in a vaccine trial. Fauci and drug companies will tell us what side-effects to expect in 20-25 years. Biden used his inspiring Christmas message to instill fear and death in America. His incompetence wasn’t coincidence.

Everything costs more as inflation reached a 40-year high. Our southern border is overrun; Biden’s surrender in Afghanistan cost 13 U.S. soldiers’ lives, surely including others intentionally left behind; crime skyrocketed; Biden weaponized the Justice Department to prosecute parents objecting to liberals teaching kids they’re judged by skin color; Biden says America is systemically racist and anyone opposing him is an “insurrectionist.”

Trump derangement syndrome drives their purpose. Democrats spending schemes are fatalistic theories. Under Trump, America was energy independent. Enemies and allies respected us. Our economy led the world pre-COVID. Unemployment was at a 50-year low, including minorities and women. Illegal immigration was down because of hundreds of miles of new border wall. To Biden everything "Orange Man" did was bad, no matter benefit for the country.

Sen. Joe Manchin did his country a solid. Now democrats urge Biden to use executive orders to implement spending schemes. They’ll focus on a third Trump impeachment in Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 lynch mob. They’ll also focus on an unconstitutional voting rights plan to federalize elections and eliminate states' rights so only Democrats win.

I suggest we name the next variant “immacold.” In a free country choice prevails. Natural immunity is real, so keep a box of tissues close. Happy new year and God deliver us from the 2022 dumpster fire.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County