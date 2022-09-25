Letter: Demand strong leaders

This letter is to those living and voting in Danville who need to realize how important the November election of the Danville City Council is.

The group that is currently running either for election or reelection is very troubling to me. In this group, to my knowledge, not one has their own business nor has run a business. If I am mistaken, please correct me.

This brings me to one of the points of this letter, with the influx of millions of dollars to the city of Danville, I would like to have my City Council made up of mix of business minded men and women. I don't care if they are Black, white, yellow or brown, but be capable of making decisions for the city of Danville involving a tremendous amount of money.

I don't believe that the citizens of Danville realistically understand exactly how much money is going to flood into Danville and the surrounding areas from the Caesars Resort. Having said that, I challenge Alonzo Jones, James Buckner, Bryant Hood, Maureen Belko, Petrina Carter and Gary Miller to publicly submit their current credit/financial report. Over the years, rumors have circulated about some of our city leaders having "financial problems" and I for one would like to have these put to bed. If they can't take care of their own finances, I for one don't like the thoughts of them handling the city's money.

Even better, let's use a little of the Caesars' dollars to hire an outside auditing firm set up a website for the Danville community to see exactly how every dollar is allocated and spent!

I would also request that the candidates go on record promising to budget the Danville Police Department with enough money to lure new officers and give our existing officers a salary increase. I am sick of feeling like I live in the Wild West and I am not alone! Drivers in Danville drive through traffic lights, stop signs and merge lanes without a thought of stopping or slowing. Cars speed down our streets with no thought or worry of the posted limits. We literally dodge bullets every day on our streets and highways. I am sure with a sufficient number of officers and office staff, chief Booth would soon be able to continue to bring Danville in line.

Danville is going to change drastically over the next several years, and we the current citizens and voters will determine the course we will go. Our leaders are only as strong and honest as we demand them to be and Danville deserves better!

John Mason, Danville