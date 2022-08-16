Letter: Democratic Banana Republic

We are now living in the Democratic Banana Republic of the United States of America as instituted by President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden.

Established when the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation were corrupted and politicalized turning them into weapons to be wheeled by their Democratic leaders to insure their everlasting rule.

This foolishness going on in our capital cannot be allowed to continue. The political party hacks who are in charge of the DOJ and FBI, and much of the government, have proved to be bias and utterly unworthy of the trust and responsibility placed in them to serve this great land. If they do not resign they should be voted out of office or discharged and banned from government service. Heads must roll (figuratively).

The two-tiered justice system we clearly currently have in place in America is misjustice for all. Need proof?

Hillary Clinton can ignore subpoena and destroy evidence without even being charged. Remember mishandling top secret documents having her own unauthorized server that contained classified documents and destroying phones and computers? Way more serious than Trumps having documents.

Hunter Biden’s computer containing evidence that connects the President with influence peddling and possibly worse in both China and the Ukraine. The FBI and DOJ has been holding this evidence and evidence of over 100 questionable financial transactions for two years without taking action. They even took action to discredit the existence of the laptop. The only logical reason would be to help Biden’s election chances.

And what about the FBI knowingly conducting unwarranted illegal investigations of Trump purely for political reasons?

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville