I write this email in earnest with hope that it will help sway Pittsylvania County's opinion and decision about the development proposed in Tunstall.

From the Pittsylvania county website-

“The Pittsylvania County Zoning Department helps protect property owners by regulating uses and ensuring that future development is compatible with the area, ultimately protecting property values. In short, certain types of development are allowed in certain zoning classifications, which are determined by the Pittsylvania County Zoning Ordinance. A strong Zoning Ordinance is beneficial to businesses because it identifies the most appropriate locations for uses and helps drive the beautification of areas through development requirements such as landscaping, parking, and sign regulations, making business locations more attractive for customers.”

FACTS:

Pittsylvania County is the largest by area in the state of Virginia.

There are three towns and one very large city within its borders.

Those three towns have populations of between 1,200 and 1,300 people historically.

They are between 2 and 3.5 square miles in size.

Their population density is between 364 and 703 per square mile historically.

The average family size is between 2.20 and 2.87 per household.

There are between 350 and 400 families in each town.

There are between 500 and 635 households in each town.

Each town has a government agency, police, fire, EMS, public works and schools.

The proposed plan is to put 1,989 families on 614 (.095 square miles) of land.

The number of families based on the county town average could be 5,042 people (2.53 x 1,989)

The population density could be 5,307 per square mile.

The population density of Danville is 971 per square mile.

The population density of Lynchburg is 1,563 per square mile.

The population density of Charlottesville is 4,338 per square mile.

Make no mistake about it, this proposal is a town by comparison to our existing towns let alone existing large cities in the state of Virginia.

Under the already existing code “A-1, Agricultural District”, section 35-187 states a maximum Number of Units Allowed Per Gross Acre is 2 per acre or 1 per half-acre

Therefore, under the existing code a somewhat reasonable development can be had, but the population could still be very large.

The households could number 1,228.

Population could be 3,106 people.

Population density could be 3,269 per square mile.

Even under that existing code we will have to make significant changes to our county to accommodate this development. I think that the largest county in the state of Virginia has plenty of room for this growth and development to be spread out to all districts.

I beg you again to take the logic and reason I have provided into consideration and lastly but not least look at your contract with the people of this county which describes your very important role in this. This can set a precedent for all the districts of the county this board resides over.

Jason Hedman, Cascade