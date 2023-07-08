I am really disappointed with the new Register and Bee. Reading the news online is not as easy as one hoped it would be, but it least it is available. However, the paper copy we receive in the mail is only for that particular day, and does not include the days that are online. We were, or at least I was, led to believe we would receive paper copies for the rest of the days. I’m sorry that the parent company has caused this problem, but it is the readers who are paying the price!