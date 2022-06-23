Letter: Disturbed by letter

To the editor:

I would like to respond to the letter to the editor (Monday, page A4) entitled “Deeply disturbed.”

I, too, am deeply disturbed, but it has to do with the comments made by the letter’s author, Bill Lawrence.

I am a proud parent of a transgender woman. I am deeply disturbed that someone, without knowing anything about my daughter, can insinuate that as a member of the LGBTQ community she is considering any unwanted “next steps” regarding “talking, touching and engaging in sex.”

I would love for the author to meet my daughter the next time she is in Danville. She has no more interest in harming others than you do, Mr. Lawrence. But then again, I don’t know you from Adam, so I shouldn’t say that.

My daughter just wants to live her life with dignity. She wants to walk down the street without having someone throw things at her. She wants to eat at a restaurant without being asked to leave. She wants to do her job without being told she can’t use the bathrooms. She JUST wants to live her life.

I shouldn’t assume I know anything about you, Mr. Lawrence, but you shouldn’t assume you know anything about my daughter.

Betsy H. Bacon, Danville